First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) EVP Sells $37,753.80 in Stock

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) EVP Eric H. Mabowitz sold 4,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $37,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

First US Bancshares Stock Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ:FUSB opened at $9.88 on Friday. First US Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $57.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter.

First US Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First US Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First US Bancshares stock. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 4.97% of First US Bancshares worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

