Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Position Increased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FI traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.20. 2,657,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,465. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.12. The company has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.44.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

