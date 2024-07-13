Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,674,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $153.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.12. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92.
In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have issued reports on FI. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.
