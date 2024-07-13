Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Short Interest Up 243.9% in June

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,027,200 shares, a growth of 243.9% from the June 15th total of 298,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Flat Glass Group Stock Performance

Shares of Flat Glass Group stock remained flat at $1.70 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. Flat Glass Group has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $1.70.

About Flat Glass Group

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, the rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, and household glass products.

