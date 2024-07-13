Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE FSI opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $2.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International Increases Dividend

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Flexible Solutions International’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

