Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Trading Up 3.3 %
NYSE FSI opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $2.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.47.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Flexible Solutions International Increases Dividend
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Flexible Solutions International
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.