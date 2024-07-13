FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Short Interest Up 174.5% in June

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 174.5% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of FONAR stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $16.64. The company had a trading volume of 19,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,695. FONAR has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $24.05. The company has a market cap of $105.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54.
FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FONAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.
