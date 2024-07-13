FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Short Interest Up 174.5% in June

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 174.5% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of FONAR stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $16.64. The company had a trading volume of 19,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,695. FONAR has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $24.05. The company has a market cap of $105.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FONAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FONAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FONAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in FONAR by 725.1% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FONAR by 20.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FONAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

