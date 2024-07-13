FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

FONAR Trading Up 1.8 %

FONR opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average is $18.54. The company has a market cap of $105.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.19. FONAR has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $24.05.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FONAR Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FONR. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in FONAR by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FONAR by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of FONAR by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FONAR by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FONAR in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

