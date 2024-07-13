FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
FONAR Trading Up 1.8 %
FONR opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average is $18.54. The company has a market cap of $105.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.19. FONAR has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $24.05.
FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter.
FONAR Company Profile
FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.
