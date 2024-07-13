Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 45,445 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 63,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 142,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,097,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.09.

F traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $14.03. 85,609,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,083,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.31. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

