Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Update

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the June 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fortescue Price Performance

Shares of FSUGY stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,924. Fortescue has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $39.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.09.

About Fortescue

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

