Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Freehold Royalties Trading Up 0.6 %

FRU stock opened at C$14.12 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$12.66 and a 1-year high of C$15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.97.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 43.19%. The business had revenue of C$74.27 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Freehold Royalties

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Senior Officer Ian C. Hantke purchased 8,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,486.90. In related news, Senior Officer Ian C. Hantke purchased 8,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,486.90. Also, Senior Officer David Michael Spyker purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Acumen Capital set a C$18.00 target price on Freehold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.25 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Freehold Royalties

About Freehold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.