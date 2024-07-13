Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Up 344.2% in June

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 344.2% from the June 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.13. 63,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

