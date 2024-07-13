Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the June 15th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Performance

BHAT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 145,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,393. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.64% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

