Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Shares Up 5.6%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.43. 153,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 160,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Fury Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.
Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.
