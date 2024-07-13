Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Shares Up 5.6%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.43. 153,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 160,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Fury Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Fury Gold Mines Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fury Gold Mines

About Fury Gold Mines

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fury Gold Mines stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited ( NYSEAMERICAN:FURY Free Report ) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,991,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,015 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned 2.05% of Fury Gold Mines worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

Featured Articles

