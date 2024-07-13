G999 Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.92 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 47.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $14.92 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00044005 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00013580 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010551 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005860 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000115 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.