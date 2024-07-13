G999 Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14.92 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 47.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 13th. In the last week, G999 has traded 36.3% lower against the dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $14.92 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00043712 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00014254 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010488 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

