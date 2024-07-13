GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading 3.1% Higher

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.02 and last traded at $25.74. Approximately 5,492,729 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 26,134,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GME shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

GameStop Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.04 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GameStop had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GameStop

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $58,320.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,315.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $58,320.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,647 shares of company stock valued at $300,183. 12.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in GameStop by 93.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 86,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 41,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GameStop by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,283,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,160,000 after acquiring an additional 345,488 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in GameStop by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

