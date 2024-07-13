Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,826,000 after acquiring an additional 198,274 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,555,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $741,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,208,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $545,353,000 after purchasing an additional 52,826 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,344,000 after purchasing an additional 143,556 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,781,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $478.50.

Gartner Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $455.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $441.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.10. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.61 and a 1 year high of $486.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total transaction of $4,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at $276,929,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total transaction of $4,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 608,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.