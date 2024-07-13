Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the June 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Gaucho Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VINO opened at $6.20 on Friday. Gaucho Group has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $72.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48.

Gaucho Group (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($4.47) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. Gaucho Group had a negative return on equity of 210.57% and a negative net margin of 709.04%.

Gaucho Group Company Profile

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company owns and operates boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; a resort and winery property, 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel.

