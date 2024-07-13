GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Down 4.5%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.61 and last traded at $11.63. 858,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,574,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on GDS from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GDS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

GDS Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. GDS had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $363.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,722,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,174,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,896,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,713,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,594,000 after purchasing an additional 33,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in GDS in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,290,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

