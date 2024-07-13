General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Increased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 106.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 46.8% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,955. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $212.58 and a 52 week high of $302.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.85.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.56.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

