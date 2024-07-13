General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 387.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 390,173 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,119 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $17,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,684,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.01. 16,289,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,361,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $49.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.15. The company has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

