Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Genie Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of GNE stock opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $444.66 million, a PE ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.15. Genie Energy has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $30.90.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $119.69 million for the quarter.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genie Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Genie Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,242,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after buying an additional 12,806 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 10.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

About Genie Energy

(Get Free Report)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.