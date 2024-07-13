Genius Sports’ (GENI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GENI. Citigroup began coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.36.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GENI

Genius Sports Stock Up 5.3 %

Genius Sports stock opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.96.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $119.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Sports

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genius Sports

(Get Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.