German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.27

Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.27 and last traded at $36.26, with a volume of 13488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GABC shares. Hovde Group raised their price objective on German American Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.62.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $84.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.05 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 25.83%. Equities research analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in German American Bancorp by 20.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Stories

