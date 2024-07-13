Getech Group (LON:GTC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.62

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.62 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 2.84 ($0.04). Getech Group shares last traded at GBX 2.88 ($0.04), with a volume of 313,579 shares trading hands.
Getech Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £1.97 million, a PE ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.61.
About Getech Group
Getech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides government advisory, geoscience, and geospatial services. It operates in three segments: Products, Services, and Asset development. The company offers ArcGIS for renewables platform for use in wind and solar projects to operate authoritative information, streamline operations, and transform data; and ArcGIS pipeline referencing to manage pipeline data, and track the status and health of pipeline assets.
