Getech Group (LON:GTC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.62

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.62 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 2.84 ($0.04). Getech Group shares last traded at GBX 2.88 ($0.04), with a volume of 313,579 shares trading hands.

Getech Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.97 million, a PE ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.61.

About Getech Group

(Get Free Report)

Getech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides government advisory, geoscience, and geospatial services. It operates in three segments: Products, Services, and Asset development. The company offers ArcGIS for renewables platform for use in wind and solar projects to operate authoritative information, streamline operations, and transform data; and ArcGIS pipeline referencing to manage pipeline data, and track the status and health of pipeline assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Getech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.