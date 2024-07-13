Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 91.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment Price Performance

Shares of GAIN opened at $14.26 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $14.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13. The stock has a market cap of $523.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $23.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.94 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 97.71%. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

GAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $13.50) on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gladstone Investment

About Gladstone Investment

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.