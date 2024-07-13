Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.
Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 91.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.
Gladstone Investment Price Performance
Shares of GAIN opened at $14.26 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $14.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13. The stock has a market cap of $523.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $13.50) on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
About Gladstone Investment
Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
