Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Receives $16.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Gladstone Land from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gladstone Land

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 250.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the first quarter valued at $138,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 12,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Land stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $521.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.08. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $17.44.

Gladstone Land Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently 933.49%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.