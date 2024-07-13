Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Receives $16.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Gladstone Land from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.
Gladstone Land stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $521.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.08. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $17.44.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently 933.49%.
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
