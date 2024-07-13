Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.32.

Insider Activity

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,246,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,230. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.43.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

