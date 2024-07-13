Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the June 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of FINX stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $25.82. The company had a trading volume of 80,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,314. The firm has a market cap of $294.35 million, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.58. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $27.97.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X FinTech Thematic ETF

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 757.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000.

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

