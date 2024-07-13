Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 487,381 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 258% from the previous session’s volume of 136,236 shares.The stock last traded at $48.69 and had previously closed at $48.80.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MLP ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPA. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 455,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after buying an additional 189,931 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,910,000 after buying an additional 113,025 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,686,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 295,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after buying an additional 90,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,107,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after buying an additional 73,439 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

