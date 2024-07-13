GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GLYC. Capital One Financial cut shares of GlycoMimetics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.19. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $3.53.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edwin Rock purchased 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 565,403 shares in the company, valued at $141,350.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GlycoMimetics by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 340,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

