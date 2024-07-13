God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL) Shares Down 0.2%

God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.51 and last traded at $35.57. Approximately 9,843 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 7,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.63.

God Bless America ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Get God Bless America ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of God Bless America ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in God Bless America ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in God Bless America ETF during the first quarter worth $297,000. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in God Bless America ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 120,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in God Bless America ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,358,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,505,000 after purchasing an additional 91,065 shares during the last quarter.

About God Bless America ETF

The God Bless America ETF (YALL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to US-listed stocks of various market capitalization. The fund screens out companies perceived to emphasize politically left and\u002For liberal political activism and social agendas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for God Bless America ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for God Bless America ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.