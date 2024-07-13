Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) PT Lowered to $3.25 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $3.85 to $3.25 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of GPMT opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $6.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -8.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 27,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $83,243.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $43,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 676.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

