Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.20 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

GPK has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.74.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.77. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,823,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

