Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Shares Sold by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. decreased its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,981 shares during the quarter. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust accounts for about 0.9% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000.

NYSEARCA:GBTC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.14. 2,903,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,272,085. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $65.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.35.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

