Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (GREEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on July 31st

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5313 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of GREEL stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.