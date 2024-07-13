Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 978,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.08% of Greif worth $67,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Greif by 162,700.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Greif by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of GEF opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day moving average is $63.14. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.95 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Greif Announces Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Greif had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Greif’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GEF. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

