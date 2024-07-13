Grin Price Hits $0.0289 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $159,285.21 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0289 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,816.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.72 or 0.00633967 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009875 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.32 or 0.00119605 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00037792 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.20 or 0.00270788 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00040741 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00067517 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

