Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Down 98.0% in June

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the June 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hang Seng Bank Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Hang Seng Bank stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,979. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16. Hang Seng Bank has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $15.34.

Hang Seng Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.1351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

