Harvey Nash Group (LON:HVN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $128.50

Harvey Nash Group plc (LON:HVN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 128.50 ($1.65) and traded as low as GBX 126 ($1.61). Harvey Nash Group shares last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.65), with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Harvey Nash Group Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 128.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 128.50.
Harvey Nash Group Company Profile
Harvey Nash Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourcing solutions primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It offers various leadership services, including executive search, interim management, and leadership consulting services, as well as technology recruitment services, such as permanent and contract recruitment services, as well as recruitment solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Harvey Nash Group
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Nash Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Nash Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.