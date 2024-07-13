HC Wainwright Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINTFree Report) – HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Windtree Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.38) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($17.31). The consensus estimate for Windtree Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($17.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.13) EPS.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINTGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($9.25) earnings per share for the quarter.

WINT stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.56. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $30.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product is istaroxime which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock.

