HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of LSTA stock opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. Lisata Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $3.87.
Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lisata Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.
