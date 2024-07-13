HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 122.22% from the company’s previous close.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.75. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $5.26.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP Free Report ) by 80.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,647 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

Featured Articles

