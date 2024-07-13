HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 122.22% from the company’s previous close.
Armata Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.0 %
NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.75. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $5.26.
Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.
