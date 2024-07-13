Head-To-Head Contrast: Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) versus United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG)

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) and Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Homes Group and Smith Douglas Homes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Homes Group $427.49 million 0.72 $125.06 million $5.68 1.12 Smith Douglas Homes $764.63 million 1.62 $123.18 million N/A N/A

United Homes Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smith Douglas Homes.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Homes Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Smith Douglas Homes 0 5 1 0 2.17

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for United Homes Group and Smith Douglas Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Smith Douglas Homes has a consensus target price of $27.10, indicating a potential upside of 11.84%. Given Smith Douglas Homes’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smith Douglas Homes is more favorable than United Homes Group.

Profitability

This table compares United Homes Group and Smith Douglas Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Homes Group 82.93% -295.76% 32.12% Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.8% of United Homes Group shares are held by institutional investors. 85.3% of United Homes Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc., a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Chapin, South Carolina.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

