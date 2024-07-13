Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) PT Lowered to $84.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $137.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $139.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HELE

Helen of Troy Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ HELE opened at $64.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.59.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 374.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 153.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.