Helium (HNT) Price Tops $3.20 on Top Exchanges

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Helium coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.20 or 0.00005394 BTC on popular exchanges. Helium has a total market capitalization of $515.50 million and $3.66 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Helium has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Helium Coin Profile

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 160,875,442 coins. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Helium

According to CryptoCompare, “Helium (HNT) is a blockchain-based network for IoT devices, launched in July 2019. It uses Hotspots for network coverage and mining HNT tokens. Helium addresses the limitations of current IoT infrastructure by offering a decentralized and efficient communication system. The network was co-founded by Amir Haleem, Shawn Fanning, and Sean Carey, combining expertise from various tech domains. Helium’s unique model uses a Burn-and-Mint Equilibrium with HNT and Data Credits to maintain its token economy.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

