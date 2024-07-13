Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.35

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.35 and last traded at $12.27, with a volume of 993845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $296.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 141,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $1,678,428.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,643,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,424,332.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 141,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $1,678,428.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,643,646 shares in the company, valued at $90,424,332.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diana Glassman sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $30,043.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,133 shares in the company, valued at $441,975.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,264 shares of company stock worth $1,932,544 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,366,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,897,000 after buying an additional 152,413 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,906,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,118,000 after purchasing an additional 489,105 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,107,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,693 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 33,636.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,902,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after buying an additional 1,896,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,720,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after buying an additional 15,952 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

