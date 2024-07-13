Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HENOY traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.44. 4,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,804. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18.
