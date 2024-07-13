Hermez Network (HEZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,430.17

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $150.28 million and $4,430.17 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.11 or 0.00006883 BTC on major exchanges.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.07918367 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $8,213.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

