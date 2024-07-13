Hilltop National Bank Acquires New Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 678.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 287,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 250,402 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $7,012,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in MetLife by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,824,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,661,000 after acquiring an additional 293,925 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,664,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,304,000 after purchasing an additional 240,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 742,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,088,000 after purchasing an additional 86,091 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,916,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $74.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.43.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MetLife

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.